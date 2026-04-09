Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Los Angeles Lakers (50-29) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (37-42) on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4.5 225.5 -194 +162

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (55.3%)

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread in a game 34 times this season (34-44-1).

The Lakers have played 79 games, with 42 wins against the spread.

This season, 47 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total.

Lakers games this season have hit the over 41 times in 79 opportunities (51.9%).

Golden State owns a worse record against the spread at home (17-22-1) than it does in road games (17-22-0).

The Warriors have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 26 of 40 home matchups (65%). On the road, they have hit the over in 21 of 39 games (53.8%).

This season, Los Angeles is 22-16-1 at home against the spread (.564 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-20-0 ATS (.500).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have gone over more frequently at home (22 of 39, 56.4%) than on the road (19 of 40, 47.5%).

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski averages 13.6 points, 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists.

Stephen Curry averages 27 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.5 points, 5.5 boards and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Gui Santos is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

Gary Payton II is averaging 7.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.2 points, 8 boards and 0.8 assists. He is also making 66.9% of his shots from the floor (second in league).

Jake LaRavia averages 8.3 points, 3.9 boards and 1.7 assists. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Marcus Smart gets the Lakers 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 51.3% of his shots from the floor and 43.6% from 3-point range (sixth in NBA), with an average of 1.7 triples.

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