Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (6-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-6)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Rockies.TV

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-190) | COL: (+160)

SD: (-190) | COL: (+160) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128)

SD: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-0, 0.75 ERA vs TBA (Rockies)

The Padres will give the ball to Randy Vasquez (1-0), while the Rockies' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Vasquez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Vasquez's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (67%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -190 favorite at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-128 to cover), and San Diego is +106 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

Padres versus Rockies on April 9 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given San Diego the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -190 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 12 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. They've gone 6-6 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Colorado has a record of 2-3 (40%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total three times this season for a 3-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 10-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 83.3% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jackson Merrill is hitting .200 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks. He has an on-base percentage of .250 while slugging .378.

He ranks 132nd in batting average, 164th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Ramon Laureano leads San Diego with 11 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .422. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .277.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by seven hits.

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.333) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Bogaerts brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has racked up a team-best OBP (.432) and slugging percentage (.605), while pacing the Rockies in hits (14, while batting .368).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 13th in slugging.

Troy Johnston is batting .342 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is batting .286 with three home runs and a walk.

Willi Castro has three doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .250.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!