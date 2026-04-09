Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Rockies Game Info
- San Diego Padres (6-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-6)
- Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: Padres.TV and Rockies.TV
Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SD: (-190) | COL: (+160)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-0, 0.75 ERA vs TBA (Rockies)
The Padres will give the ball to Randy Vasquez (1-0), while the Rockies' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Vasquez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Vasquez's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite.
Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (67%)
Padres vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -190 favorite at home.
Padres vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-128 to cover), and San Diego is +106 to cover the runline.
Padres vs Rockies Over/Under
- Padres versus Rockies on April 9 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Padres have been favorites in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have given San Diego the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -190 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 12 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 12 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.
- The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. They've gone 6-6 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Colorado has a record of 2-3 (40%).
- The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total three times this season for a 3-9-0 record against the over/under.
- The Rockies have collected a 10-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 83.3% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Jackson Merrill is hitting .200 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks. He has an on-base percentage of .250 while slugging .378.
- He ranks 132nd in batting average, 164th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.
- Ramon Laureano leads San Diego with 11 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .422. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .277.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.
- Manny Machado leads San Diego in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by seven hits.
- Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.333) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- Bogaerts brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Rockies Player Leaders
- T.J. Rumfield has racked up a team-best OBP (.432) and slugging percentage (.605), while pacing the Rockies in hits (14, while batting .368).
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 13th in slugging.
- Troy Johnston is batting .342 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .375.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Mickey Moniak is batting .286 with three home runs and a walk.
- Willi Castro has three doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .250.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!