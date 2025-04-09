Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and NBCS-PH

Two struggling teams meet when the Philadelphia 76ers (23-56) visit the Washington Wizards (17-62) on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The 76ers are 1-point favorites as they look to break a 12-game losing streak against the Wizards, who have lost three straight. The over/under in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Wizards vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 227.5 -118 +100

Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (59.6%)

Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are 28-51-0 against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 79 games this year, they have 33 wins against the spread.

This season, 46 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total.

Wizards games this year have gone over the point total 40 times in 79 opportunities (50.6%).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread in road games (16-24-0) than it has at home (12-27-0).

At home, the 76ers exceed the over/under 53.8% of the time (21 of 39 games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 62.5% of games (25 of 40).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .425 (17-23-0). Away, it is .410 (16-22-1).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 52.5% of the time at home (21 of 40), and 48.7% of the time on the road (19 of 39).

76ers Leaders

Quentin Grimes is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jared Butler's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor.

Ricky Council IV's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 38.8% from the floor.

Justin Edwards is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Adem Bona is averaging 5.2 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Jordan Poole provides the Wizards 20.5 points, 3 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Alex Sarr gives the Wizards 13.1 points, 6.6 boards and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (sixth in NBA).

The Wizards are receiving 9.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

The Wizards are getting 8.6 points, 4.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

Justin Champagnie averages 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is making 50.3% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

