Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Jazz vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-BA

The Utah Jazz (19-45) are underdogs (by 6 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (32-31) on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The over/under is set at 229.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6 229.5 -184 +154

Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (65.9%)

Jazz vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 28 times over 63 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 34-30-0 this year.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 36 times out of 64 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the point total 36 times in 64 opportunities (56.2%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in road games (14-17-0) than it has in home games (14-17-1).

The Warriors have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (62.5%) than away games (51.6%).

Utah has the same winning percentage against the spread (.531) at home (17-15-0 record) and on the road (17-15-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have finished over more often at home (22 of 32, 68.8%) than on the road (14 of 32, 43.8%).

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Quinten Post averages 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Gui Santos averages 7.2 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with 1 made treys per game.

Will Richard is averaging 7 points, 2.5 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 24 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is also sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Kyle Filipowski averages 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also making 49.3% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are getting 12.4 points, 4 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Ace Bailey.

Per game, Brice Sensabaugh provides the Jazz 12.7 points, 3 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz are getting 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Svi Mykhailiuk.

