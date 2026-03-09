Nets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Nets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-39) are 1-point favorites as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (16-47) on Monday, March 9, 2026 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and FDSSE. The point total in the matchup is 224.5.

Nets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -1 224.5 -110 -106

Nets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (64.6%)

Nets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread in a matchup 30 times this season (30-31-1).

The Nets are 27-33-3 against the spread this year.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 30 times out of 63 chances.

Nets games this year have hit the over 46% of the time (29 out of 63 games with a set point total).

Memphis has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 14 times in 31 games when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 31 games on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 31 opportunities this season (58.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 31 opportunities (38.7%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (14-15-1). Away, it is .394 (13-18-2).

Nets games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (16 times out of 30) than on the road (13 of 33) this season.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc (fifth in league), with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Cedric Coward averages 13.4 points, 6.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 7.1 points, 2 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 38.6% from the floor.

GG Jackson is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 12.3 points for the Nets, plus 7.1 boards and 3.9 assists.

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 59.7% of his shots from the field.

The Nets get 12.9 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 3.2 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets receive 8.7 points per game from Danny Wolf, plus 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

