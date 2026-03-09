Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: Peacock

The Oklahoma City Thunder (50-15) are favored (-7.5) to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (39-25) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 9, 2026 at Paycom Center. The game airs on Peacock. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 231.5 -295 +240

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (73.6%)

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Thunder are 31-33-1 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets are 35-29-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 35 times out of 64 chances this season.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the total in 40 of 64 opportunities (62.5%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (16-15-1) than it has at home (15-18-0).

The Thunder have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (48.5%) than away games (59.4%).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (14-16-0). On the road, it is .618 (21-13-0).

In terms of the over/under, Nuggets games have gone over 16 of 30 times at home (53.3%), and 24 of 34 away (70.6%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.3 points, 9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 55.2% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Joe is averaging 11 points, 1.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.8 points, 12.5 boards and 10.3 assists. He is also draining 57.4% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Per game, Jamal Murray provides the Nuggets 25.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.7 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists. He is draining 45.4% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

The Nuggets receive 7.6 points per game from Bruce Brown, plus 4 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Nuggets receive 8.6 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 5 boards and 1.2 assists.

