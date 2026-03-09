Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and NBCS-PH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia 76ers (34-29) on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSOH and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10.5 225.5 -500 +385

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (71.1%)

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 28-36-0 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 31-31-1 against the spread this year.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 30 times out of 63 chances this season.

76ers games this season have gone over the total in 33 of 63 opportunities (52.4%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 33 games at home, and it has covered 14 times in 31 games on the road.

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 33 home matchups (36.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in 18 of 31 games (58.1%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .394 (13-19-1). Away, it is .600 (18-12-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 17 of 33 times at home (51.5%), and 16 of 30 away (53.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.6 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

James Harden is averaging 24.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley averages 17.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder averages 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 40.4% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

76ers Leaders

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The 76ers get 14.5 points per game from Kelly Oubre Jr., plus 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The 76ers get 6.6 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.5 boards and 1 assists.

Dominick Barlow averages 8.1 points, 4.7 boards and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 53.4% of his shots from the field.

Adem Bona's numbers on the season are 4.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He is draining 61% of his shots from the floor.

