NHL
Flyers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9
The NHL's Monday slate includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Flyers vs Rangers Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (29-22-11) vs. New York Rangers (24-30-8)
- Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-154)
|Rangers (+128)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (59%)
Flyers vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Flyers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Flyers are +164 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -210.
Flyers vs Rangers Over/Under
- Flyers versus Rangers on March 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Flyers vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -154 favorite at home.