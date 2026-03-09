Clippers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Clippers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: Peacock

Two of the league's best scorers take the court when Jalen Brunson (ninth, 26.2 PPG) and the New York Knicks (41-24) visit Kawhi Leonard (eighth, 27.9 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (31-32) on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock. The Knicks are 2-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.

Clippers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -2 220.5 -142 +120

Clippers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (51.6%)

Clippers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 34 times in 65 games with a set spread.

The Clippers have played 63 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 30 times out of 63 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 35 times in 63 opportunities (55.6%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 32 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 33 opportunities in away games.

The Knicks have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (46.9%) than road games (45.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.517, 15-14-0 record) than on the road (.559, 19-15-0).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have finished over 16 of 29 times at home (55.2%), and 19 of 34 on the road (55.9%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Brunson averages 26.2 points, 3.4 boards and 6.5 assists.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.3 points, 4 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Josh Hart averages 11.8 points, 7.5 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

Leonard averages 27.9 points for the Clippers, plus 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Clippers receive 7.8 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 3.3 boards and 3.7 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 5.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Per game, Brook Lopez gets the Clippers 7.7 points, 3.1 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

