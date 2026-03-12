Wisconsin vs Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) will play the No. 12 seed Washington Huskies (16-16, 7-13 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Thursday at United Center, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Wisconsin vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Wisconsin vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin win (67.1%)

Before making a bet on Thursday's Wisconsin-Washington spread (Wisconsin -6.5) or over/under (156.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Wisconsin vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 17-14-0 ATS this season.

Washington has covered 19 times in 32 chances against the spread this year.

Wisconsin covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's less often than Washington covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (66.7%).

The Badgers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-3-0) than they have in home games (9-8-0).

This season, the Huskies are 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). On the road, they are 8-5-0 ATS (.615).

Against the spread, in conference games, Wisconsin is 13-7-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten games, Washington is 14-7-0 this year.

Wisconsin vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 18 times (81.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Badgers have been victorious 13 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -260 or better on the moneyline.

Washington has been the moneyline underdog 14 total times this season. Washington has finished 2-12 in those games.

The Huskies have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer in six chances.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 72.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin was 36th in the country in points scored (80.1 per game) and 143rd in points conceded (70.9) last season.

With 33.1 rebounds per game and 31.3 rebounds conceded, Wisconsin was 111th and 187th in the country, respectively, last year.

With 14.5 assists per game last season, Wisconsin was 105th in college basketball.

Last year, Wisconsin was 19th-best in the nation in turnovers committed (9.2 per game) and ranked 331st in turnovers forced (9.6).

Washington scored 71.6 points per game (243rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 75.5 points per contest (283rd-ranked).

Washington was 294th in the country with 30 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 209th with 31.6 rebounds allowed per game.

Washington ranked 227th in college basketball with 12.9 assists per game.

With 11.6 turnovers per game, Washington ranked 232nd in the nation. It forced 11.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 166th in college basketball.

