NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 12

The Dallas Mavericks versus the Memphis Grizzlies is a game to watch on a Thursday NBA schedule that features plenty of competitive contests.

Want to boost your odds ahead of today's NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Magic (81.24% win probability)

Magic (81.24% win probability) Spread: Magic (-15)

Magic (-15) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Magic -1099, Wizards +700

Magic -1099, Wizards +700 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, MNMT

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.10% win probability)

Pistons (77.10% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-14.5)

Pistons (-14.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Pistons -1099, 76ers +700

Pistons -1099, 76ers +700 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-PH

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (69.24% win probability)

Suns (69.24% win probability) Spread: Suns (-8.5)

Suns (-8.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Suns -370, Pacers +295

Suns -370, Pacers +295 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, AZFamily, Suns+, WTHR-13

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Heat (81.41% win probability)

Heat (81.41% win probability) Spread: Heat (-6)

Heat (-6) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Heat -235, Bucks +194

Heat -235, Bucks +194 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSWI, WMLW

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Hawks (76.58% win probability)

Hawks (76.58% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-14.5)

Hawks (-14.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Hawks -1000, Nets +660

Hawks -1000, Nets +660 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, YES

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (69.83% win probability)

Grizzlies (69.83% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-4.5)

Mavericks (-4.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -194, Grizzlies +162

Mavericks -194, Grizzlies +162 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Spurs (73.34% win probability)

Spurs (73.34% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-5)

Spurs (-5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Spurs -245, Nuggets +205

Spurs -245, Nuggets +205 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, FDSSW

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Thunder (64.40% win probability)

Thunder (64.40% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6.5)

Thunder (-6.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Thunder -255, Celtics +210

Thunder -255, Celtics +210 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSOK

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Lakers (75.74% win probability)

Lakers (75.74% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-11)

Lakers (-11) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Lakers -510, Bulls +390

Lakers -510, Bulls +390 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN+, SportsNet LA

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.