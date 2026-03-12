NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 12
The Dallas Mavericks versus the Memphis Grizzlies is a game to watch on a Thursday NBA schedule that features plenty of competitive contests.
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Magic (81.24% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-15)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Magic -1099, Wizards +700
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, MNMT
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.10% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-14.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -1099, 76ers +700
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-PH
Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (69.24% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-8.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Suns -370, Pacers +295
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, AZFamily, Suns+, WTHR-13
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Heat (81.41% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-6)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Heat -235, Bucks +194
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSWI, WMLW
Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (76.58% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-14.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -1000, Nets +660
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, YES
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (69.83% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-4.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -194, Grizzlies +162
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE
San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (73.34% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -245, Nuggets +205
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSW
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (64.40% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-6.5)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -255, Celtics +210
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSOK
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (75.74% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-11)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -510, Bulls +390
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN+, SportsNet LA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
