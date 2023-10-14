Wisconsin vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

College football's Saturday slate includes the Wisconsin Badgers facing the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Wisconsin vs Iowa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-350) | Iowa: (+270)

Wisconsin: (-350) | Iowa: (+270) Spread: Wisconsin: -9.5 (-105) | Iowa: +9.5 (-115)

Wisconsin: -9.5 (-105) | Iowa: +9.5 (-115) Total: 34.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wisconsin vs Iowa Betting Trends

Wisconsin has won twice against the spread this season.

As a 9.5-point or greater favorite, Wisconsin has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Wisconsin has had two games (out of five) go over the total this year.

Iowa has three wins in six contests against the spread this year.

Iowa has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.

Two Iowa games (of six) have gone over the point total this season.

Wisconsin vs Iowa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Badgers win (72.5%)

Wisconsin vs Iowa Point Spread

Iowa is listed as an underdog by 9.5 points (-115 odds), and Wisconsin, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Wisconsin vs Iowa Over/Under

The Wisconsin-Iowa game on October 14 has been given an over/under of 34.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Wisconsin vs Iowa Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wisconsin-Iowa, Wisconsin is the favorite at -350, and Iowa is +270.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Wisconsin 31.4 77 18.4 17 54.9 5 5 Iowa 21.8 105 16.3 20 39.3 3 6

