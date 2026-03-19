Wisconsin vs High Point College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 12 High Point Panthers (30-4) will be aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers (24-10) on Thursday. This 5-12 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 1:50 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. High Point Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Game time: 1:50 p.m. ET

1:50 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Wisconsin vs. High Point Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (61.6%)

Wisconsin is a 10.5-point favorite against High Point on Thursday and the total is set at 163.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the matchup.

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Wisconsin vs. High Point: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 19-15-0 ATS this season.

High Point is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread, the Badgers have played worse at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

This year, the Panthers are 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

Wisconsin vs. High Point: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (82.6%) in those contests.

The Badgers have been a -481 moneyline favorite on 11 occasions this season and won every game.

This is the first game this season High Point is the moneyline underdog.

The Panthers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +360 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wisconsin has a 82.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Wisconsin vs. High Point Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin put up 80.1 points per game and gave up 70.9 last year, making them 36th in college basketball on offense and 143rd defensively.

Last season, Wisconsin was 111th in the nation in rebounds (33.1 per game) and 187th in rebounds conceded (31.3).

Last season Wisconsin was ranked 105th in the nation in assists with 14.5 per game.

Last year, Wisconsin was 19th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.2 per game) and ranked 331st in turnovers forced (9.6).

High Point was lifted by its offense last year, as it ranked 23rd-best in the country by averaging 81.7 points per game. It ranked 79th in college basketball in points allowed (68.9 per contest).

High Point averaged 33.2 rebounds per game last year (105th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed just 27.9 rebounds per game (22nd-best).

High Point ranked 219th in the country with 13 assists per game.

High Point was 50th in the country with 9.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 215th with 10.9 forced turnovers per game.

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