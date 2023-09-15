Wisconsin vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Wisconsin Badgers facing the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs Georgia Southern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-1100) | Georgia Southern: (+680)

Wisconsin vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Wisconsin has no wins against the spread this season.

Wisconsin is winless ATS (0-1) as a 19.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Wisconsin's two games this season has gone over the point total.

Georgia Southern has posted one win against the spread this year.

All one Georgia Southern games have gone over the point total this season.

Wisconsin vs Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Badgers win (94.1%)

Wisconsin vs Georgia Southern Point Spread

Wisconsin is a 19.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern. Wisconsin is -118 to cover the spread, and Georgia Southern is -104.

Wisconsin vs Georgia Southern Over/Under

The over/under for the Wisconsin versus Georgia Southern matchup on September 16 has been set at 65.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Wisconsin vs Georgia Southern Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern reveal Wisconsin as the favorite (-1100) and Georgia Southern as the underdog (+680).

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Points Insights

The Badgers had an average implied point total of 28.8 last season, which is 14.2 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (43).

Last season, Wisconsin outscored its implied point total for this matchup (43) just once.

The average implied point total last season for the Eagles (36.8) is 13.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (23).

