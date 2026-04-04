Twins vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Rays vs Twins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (2-5) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-4)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | MIN: (-104)

TB: (-112) | MIN: (-104) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182)

TB: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Rays) - 1-0, 7.20 ERA vs Mick Abel (Twins) - 0-1, 13.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Steven Matz (1-0) to the mound, while Mick Abel (0-1) will get the nod for the Twins. Matz helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Matz's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Abel and his team went 4-5-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Abel and his team had a 3-4 record in the seven games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (51.7%)

Rays vs Twins Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Rays vs Twins Spread

The Twins are hosting the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +150 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -182.

Rays vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Twins contest on April 4, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their seven opportunities.

In seven games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 2-5-0 against the spread.

The Twins have gone 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Minnesota is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Twins have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-4-0).

The Twins are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 13 hits and an OBP of .485 to go with a slugging percentage of .667. All three of those stats are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .433 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 13th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has a double, two home runs and five walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Nick Fortes has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .400 and a slugging percentage of .565 this season.

Fortes has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is batting .417 with a .481 OBP and one RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has put up an on-base percentage of .400 and has six hits, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .261 and slugging .652.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 80th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Bell heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Royce Lewis has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .190. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 142nd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Tristan Gray has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .364.

Luke Keaschall is slugging .286 to pace his team.

Rays vs Twins Head to Head

4/3/2026: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2025: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/4/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2025: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/26/2025: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/5/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/4/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/3/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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