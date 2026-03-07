Winthrop vs Presbyterian College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament
The No. 2 seed Winthrop Eagles (22-10, 13-3 Big South) are squaring off against the No. 6 seed Presbyterian Blue Hose (15-17, 7-9 Big South) in the Big South tournament on Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, at 2:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. Presbyterian Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Johnson City, Tennessee
- Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center
Winthrop vs. Presbyterian Picks and Prediction
Prediction: Winthrop win (77.6%)
Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's Winthrop-Presbyterian spread (Winthrop -7.5) or total (145.5 points).
Winthrop vs. Presbyterian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Winthrop has put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Presbyterian has compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Winthrop (3-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (23.1%) than Presbyterian (4-2) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (66.7%).
- Against the spread, the Eagles have played worse at home, covering four times in 11 home games, and seven times in 16 road games.
- Against the spread, the Blue Hose have been better at home (7-4-0) than on the road (7-9-0).
- Winthrop's record against the spread in conference games is 6-11-0.
- Presbyterian has 10 wins against the spread in 17 Big South games this year.
Winthrop vs. Presbyterian: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Winthrop has come away with 18 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.
- This year, the Eagles have won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least -319 or better on the moneyline.
- Presbyterian has won 30% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-14).
- The Blue Hose have played in six games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +255 or longer without claiming a victory.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Winthrop has a 76.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Winthrop vs. Presbyterian Head-to-Head Comparison
- Last season, Winthrop was sixth-best in college basketball on offense (84.7 points scored per game) and ranked 325th on defense (78 points allowed).
- Winthrop was 50th in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.5) and 247th in rebounds allowed (32.2) last season.
- At 12.7 assists per game last year, Winthrop was 245th in college basketball.
- In terms of turnovers, Winthrop was 312th in college basketball in committing them (12.6 per game) last season. It was 25th-best in forcing them (13.9 per game).
- Last year Presbyterian put up 74.2 points per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 70.9 points per contest (143rd-ranked).
- Presbyterian grabbed 30.5 rebounds per game (271st-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.1 rebounds per contest (104th-ranked).
- Presbyterian ranked 227th in college basketball with 12.9 assists per contest.
- Presbyterian averaged 10.2 turnovers per game (87th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest (153rd-ranked).
