Winthrop vs Presbyterian College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 2 seed Winthrop Eagles (22-10, 13-3 Big South) are squaring off against the No. 6 seed Presbyterian Blue Hose (15-17, 7-9 Big South) in the Big South tournament on Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, at 2:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Presbyterian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Winthrop vs. Presbyterian Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop win (77.6%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's Winthrop-Presbyterian spread (Winthrop -7.5) or total (145.5 points).

Winthrop vs. Presbyterian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Winthrop has put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Presbyterian has compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Winthrop (3-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (23.1%) than Presbyterian (4-2) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Eagles have played worse at home, covering four times in 11 home games, and seven times in 16 road games.

Against the spread, the Blue Hose have been better at home (7-4-0) than on the road (7-9-0).

Winthrop's record against the spread in conference games is 6-11-0.

Presbyterian has 10 wins against the spread in 17 Big South games this year.

Winthrop vs. Presbyterian: Moneyline Betting Stats

Winthrop has come away with 18 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Eagles have won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least -319 or better on the moneyline.

Presbyterian has won 30% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-14).

The Blue Hose have played in six games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +255 or longer without claiming a victory.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Winthrop has a 76.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Winthrop vs. Presbyterian Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Winthrop was sixth-best in college basketball on offense (84.7 points scored per game) and ranked 325th on defense (78 points allowed).

Winthrop was 50th in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.5) and 247th in rebounds allowed (32.2) last season.

At 12.7 assists per game last year, Winthrop was 245th in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, Winthrop was 312th in college basketball in committing them (12.6 per game) last season. It was 25th-best in forcing them (13.9 per game).

Last year Presbyterian put up 74.2 points per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 70.9 points per contest (143rd-ranked).

Presbyterian grabbed 30.5 rebounds per game (271st-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.1 rebounds per contest (104th-ranked).

Presbyterian ranked 227th in college basketball with 12.9 assists per contest.

Presbyterian averaged 10.2 turnovers per game (87th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest (153rd-ranked).

