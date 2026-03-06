Winthrop vs Charleston Southern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 2 seed Winthrop Eagles (21-10, 13-3 Big South) will play the No. 7 seed Charleston Southern Buccaneers (15-16, 6-10 Big South) in the Big South tournament Friday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Winthrop win (72.7%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Friday's Winthrop (-4.5) versus Charleston Southern matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Winthrop has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Charleston Southern has put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Charleston Southern covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 72.7% of the time. That's more often than Winthrop covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (31.6%).

The Eagles own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-7-0) than they do in road games (7-9-0).

The Buccaneers have been better against the spread at home (6-5-0) than on the road (7-9-0) this season.

Winthrop has beaten the spread five times in 16 conference games.

Charleston Southern is 5-11-0 against the spread in Big South action this year.

Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Winthrop has come away with 17 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Eagles have been victorious 16 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -182 or better on the moneyline.

Charleston Southern has won five of the 16 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (31.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, the Buccaneers have gone 4-7 (36.4%).

Winthrop has an implied victory probability of 64.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

Winthrop has a +286 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. It is putting up 84.2 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and is allowing 74.9 per outing to rank 216th in college basketball.

Logan Duncomb is 77th in the country with a team-high 18.4 points per game.

Charleston Southern is outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +112 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.5 points per game (32nd in college basketball) and gives up 79.9 per outing (329th in college basketball).

A'lahn Sumler's team-leading 18.9 points per game rank him 56th in college basketball.

The Eagles rank 22nd in the country at 36.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 30.4 their opponents average.

Duncomb's nine rebounds per game lead the Eagles and rank 36th in college basketball action.

The Buccaneers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. They are recording 37.2 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.

Brycen Blaine's 7.3 rebounds per game lead the Buccaneers and rank 121st in the nation.

Winthrop's 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 69th in college basketball, and the 91.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 81st in college basketball.

The Buccaneers average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (188th in college basketball), and give up 93.3 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!