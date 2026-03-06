FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 6

With two games on Friday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between Seton Hall and No. 18 St. John's at 9 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to come out on top? See our picks and predictions below.

If you're looking for additional betting intel for today in college basketball, we have you covered with odds for all the big matchups.

Seton Hall vs. St. John's

  • Matchup: No. 18 St. John's Red Storm at Seton Hall Pirates
  • Projected Winner: St. John's (54.70% win probability)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 7
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Seton Hall vs. St. John's with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio vs. Miami (OH)

  • Matchup: No. 19 Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ohio Bobcats
  • Projected Winner: Miami (OH) (78.32% win probability)
  • Spread: Miami (OH) (-6.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Ohio vs. Miami (OH) with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup