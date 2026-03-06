NHL
Red Wings vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6
NHL action on Friday includes the Detroit Red Wings playing the Florida Panthers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Red Wings vs Panthers Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (35-20-7) vs. Florida Panthers (30-29-3)
- Date: Friday, March 6, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-152)
|Panthers (+126)
|5.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (60.5%)
Red Wings vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Red Wings. The Panthers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +172.
Red Wings vs Panthers Over/Under
- Red Wings versus Panthers on March 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.
Red Wings vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -152 favorite at home.