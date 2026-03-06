NHL
Golden Knights vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6
The NHL schedule on Friday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Minnesota Wild.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-16-10)
- Date: Friday, March 6, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-118)
|Wild (-102)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (50.8%)
Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +210.
Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Wild, on March 6, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.
Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -118 favorite at home.