FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

The NHL schedule on Friday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Minnesota Wild.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-16-10)
  • Date: Friday, March 6, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-118)Wild (-102)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Wild win (50.8%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +210.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

  • Golden Knights versus Wild, on March 6, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -118 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup