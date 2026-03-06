Golden Knights vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

The NHL schedule on Friday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Minnesota Wild.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-16-10)

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-118) Wild (-102) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (50.8%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +210.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Wild, on March 6, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -118 favorite at home.

