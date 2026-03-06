Sharks vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

NHL action on Friday includes the San Jose Sharks playing the St. Louis Blues.

Sharks vs Blues Game Info

San Jose Sharks (30-25-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-29-9)

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Sharks vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sharks (-137) Blues (+114) 5.5 Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (51%)

Prediction: Blues win (51%)

Sharks vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And San Jose, the favorite, is +190.

Sharks vs Blues Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Sharks-Blues on March 6, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.

Sharks vs Blues Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Sharks vs. Blues reveal San Jose as the favorite (-137) and St. Louis as the underdog (+114) on the road.

