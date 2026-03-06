NHL
Sharks vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6
NHL action on Friday includes the San Jose Sharks playing the St. Louis Blues.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Sharks vs Blues Game Info
- San Jose Sharks (30-25-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-29-9)
- Date: Friday, March 6, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sharks vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sharks (-137)
|Blues (+114)
|5.5
|Sharks (-1.5)
Sharks vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blues win (51%)
Sharks vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And San Jose, the favorite, is +190.
Sharks vs Blues Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Sharks-Blues on March 6, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.
Sharks vs Blues Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Sharks vs. Blues reveal San Jose as the favorite (-137) and St. Louis as the underdog (+114) on the road.