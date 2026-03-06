Oilers vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (30-24-8) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (39-16-6)

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Hurricanes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-110) Hurricanes (-110) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Oilers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (51.2%)

Oilers vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Oilers. The Hurricanes are +198 to cover the spread, while the Oilers are -250 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Oilers vs Hurricanes Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Hurricanes on March 6, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Oilers vs Hurricanes Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Hurricanes, Edmonton is the favorite at -110, and Carolina is -110 playing on the road.

