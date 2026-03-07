William & Mary vs Elon College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 11 seed Elon Phoenix (14-17, 6-12 CAA) will square off in the CAA tournament against the No. 6 seed William & Mary Tribe (19-11, 10-8 CAA) on Saturday at CareFirst Arena, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FloCollege

FloCollege Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: CareFirst Arena

William & Mary vs. Elon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: William & Mary win (69.3%)

William & Mary is a 4.5-point favorite against Elon on Saturday and the over/under is set at 164.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the contest.

William & Mary vs. Elon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

William & Mary has compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Elon has put together an 11-18-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, William & Mary (4-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (36.4%) than Elon (8-3) does as the underdog (72.7%).

When playing at home, the Tribe sport a better record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-8-0).

Against the spread, the Phoenix have had better results away (8-7-0) than at home (3-11-0).

William & Mary's record against the spread in conference action is 6-12-0.

Elon has covered the spread five times in 18 CAA games.

William & Mary vs. Elon: Moneyline Betting Stats

William & Mary has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (65%) in those contests.

This year, the Tribe have won eight of 11 games when listed as at least -194 or better on the moneyline.

Elon has won seven of the 16 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.8%).

The Phoenix are 5-6 (winning 45.5% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

William & Mary has an implied victory probability of 66% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

William & Mary vs. Elon Head-to-Head Comparison

William & Mary scored 77.7 points per game and gave up 76.4 last year, ranking them 78th in the nation offensively and 301st on defense.

William & Mary was 239th in the nation in rebounds per game (30.9) and 290th in rebounds allowed (33) last year.

At 16.5 assists per game, William & Mary was 24th-best in the nation last season.

With 12.2 turnovers committed per game and 12.1 turnovers forced last year, William & Mary was 277th and 100th in college basketball, respectively.

Last year Elon averaged 73.7 points per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 70.2 points per contest (119th-ranked).

Elon allowed 29.3 rebounds per game last year (60th-ranked in college basketball), but it shined by averaging 36.5 rebounds per game (11th-best).

Elon ranked 279th in the nation with 12.2 assists per contest.

Elon, who was 241st in college basketball with 11.7 turnovers per game, forced 8.2 turnovers per contest, which was -1-worst in the country.

