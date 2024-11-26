Will Levis Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Washington Commanders, who have the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league (189.6 yards conceded per game).

With Levis' next game versus the Commanders, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Levis this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Levis vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 205.94

205.94 Projected Passing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.16

30.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Levis Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Levis is currently the 29th-ranked player in fantasy (90th overall), with 89.4 total fantasy points (11.2 per game).

During his last three games, Levis has piled up 748 passing yards (53-of-78) for five passing TDs with two picks, leading to 50.8 fantasy points (16.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 69 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Levis has connected on 72-of-109 passes for 868 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 57.6 total fantasy points (11.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 89 rushing yards on 25 attempts.

The peak of Levis' fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, when he put up 19.1 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Will Levis let down his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, when he mustered only -0.5 fantasy points -- 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has allowed six players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Commanders have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Washington has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Commanders have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Will Levis? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.