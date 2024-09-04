menu item
Will Levis 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Will Levis 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Will Levis picked up 102.1 fantasy points last season, 32nd among all NFL quarterbacks. The Tennessee Titans QB is currently the 24th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Will Levis Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Levis' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points102.114733
2024 Projected Fantasy Points253.02926

Will Levis 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, Levis posted a season-high 26.6 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 19-of-29 (65.5%), 238 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 8Falcons26.619-for-29238400
Week 9@Steelers8.722-for-39262010
Week 10@Buccaneers6.019-for-39199010
Week 11@Jaguars12.513-for-17158200
Week 12Panthers7.118-for-28185000
Week 13Colts11.516-for-33224100
Week 14@Dolphins16.623-for-38327110
View Full Table

Will Levis and the Titans Receiving Corps

Levis had a strong stat line last year of 1,808 passing yards with a 58.4% completion rate (149-of-255), eight touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 200.9 yards per game. Below is a look at how several of Levis' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
DeAndre Hopkins137751057717
Calvin Ridley136761016826
Tyler Boyd986766727

Want more data and analysis on Will Levis? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

