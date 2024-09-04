Will Levis 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Will Levis picked up 102.1 fantasy points last season, 32nd among all NFL quarterbacks. The Tennessee Titans QB is currently the 24th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Will Levis Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Levis' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 102.1 147 33 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 253.0 29 26

Will Levis 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, Levis posted a season-high 26.6 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 19-of-29 (65.5%), 238 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 8 Falcons 26.6 19-for-29 238 4 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 8.7 22-for-39 262 0 1 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6.0 19-for-39 199 0 1 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 12.5 13-for-17 158 2 0 0 Week 12 Panthers 7.1 18-for-28 185 0 0 0 Week 13 Colts 11.5 16-for-33 224 1 0 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 16.6 23-for-38 327 1 1 0 View Full Table

Will Levis and the Titans Receiving Corps

Levis had a strong stat line last year of 1,808 passing yards with a 58.4% completion rate (149-of-255), eight touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 200.9 yards per game. Below is a look at how several of Levis' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets DeAndre Hopkins 137 75 1057 7 17 Calvin Ridley 136 76 1016 8 26 Tyler Boyd 98 67 667 2 7

