Wild vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

The Minnesota Wild will face the Dallas Stars in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Wild vs Stars Game Info

Minnesota Wild (46-24-12) vs. Dallas Stars (50-20-12)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: TNT

Wild vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-134) Stars (+112) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (51.8%)

Wild vs Stars Puck Line

The Wild are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Wild are +176 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -220.

Wild vs Stars Over/Under

The over/under for Wild-Stars on April 22 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.

Wild vs Stars Moneyline

Dallas is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -134 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!