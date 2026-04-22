NHL
Wild vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Minnesota Wild will face the Dallas Stars in NHL action on Wednesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Wild vs Stars Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (46-24-12) vs. Dallas Stars (50-20-12)
- Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TNT
Wild vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-134)
|Stars (+112)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (51.8%)
Wild vs Stars Puck Line
- The Wild are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Wild are +176 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -220.
Wild vs Stars Over/Under
- The over/under for Wild-Stars on April 22 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.
Wild vs Stars Moneyline
- Dallas is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -134 favorite at home.