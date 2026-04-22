Mets vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Mets playing the Minnesota Twins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Twins Game Info

New York Mets (7-16) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Twins.TV

Mets vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-158) | MIN: (+134)

NYM: (-158) | MIN: (+134) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

NYM: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 2-2, 1.96 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Clay Holmes (2-2, 1.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Connor Prielipp. Holmes' team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Holmes' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Prielipp never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Mets vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (61.7%)

Mets vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -158 favorite at home.

Mets vs Twins Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Mets are +140 to cover, and the Twins are -170.

Mets vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Twins game on April 22 has been set at 8, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (33.3%) in those games.

New York has a record of 1-6 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 23 opportunities.

In 23 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 8-15-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 10 of the 16 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (62.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 4-1 (80%).

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 14 of those games (14-9-0).

The Twins have a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.5% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor is hitting .209 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .301 while slugging .341.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 143rd, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 131st in slugging.

Luis Robert is batting .243 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifiers, he is 95th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Alvarez leads his team in OBP (.357) and total hits (15) this season.

Marcus Semien is batting .225 with a .292 OBP and eight RBI for New York this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has accumulated 20 hits with a .430 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .253 and with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying players, he is 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 66th and he is 70th in slugging.

Luke Keaschall leads his team with a .289 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .222 with an on-base percentage of .268.

He is 128th in batting average, 162nd in on-base percentage and 156th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Byron Buxton's 20 hits and .430 slugging percentage are both team-highs.

Mets vs Twins Head to Head

4/21/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/16/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/15/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/14/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2024: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/29/2024: 15-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

15-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/10/2023: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/9/2023: 8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/8/2023: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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