Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (16-8) vs. Washington Nationals (11-13)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)

ATL: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 1-1, 2.21 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 0-2, 7.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Martin Perez (1-1) to the mound, while Zack Littell (0-2) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Perez and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Perez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Littell's three starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 2-1 record in Littell's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (57.4%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Atlanta is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +120 underdog at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Nationals are -140 to cover, and the Braves are +116.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Braves-Nationals on April 22, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 15 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 24 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 15-9-0 against the spread in their 24 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 11 of the 23 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Washington has a 10-10 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-7-0).

The Nationals have a 15-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta OPS (.908) this season. He has a .310 batting average, an on-base percentage of .378, and a slugging percentage of .530.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 15th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Baldwin will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Matt Olson has 25 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .266 with 16 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .564 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifying batters, he is 59th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.333/.441.

Albies takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Dominic Smith has four home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .345 this season.

Smith enters this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .353 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood is leading the Nationals with 23 hits. He's batting .242 and slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 15th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has a .420 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .296 while slugging .556.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 16th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has a slugging percentage of .398, a team-high for the Nationals.

Luis Garcia has four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .247.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

4/21/2026: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/20/2026: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/24/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/22/2025: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/17/2025: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/16/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/16/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/15/2025: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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