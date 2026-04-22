Cubs vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Cubs vs Phillies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (14-9) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-15)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-PH+

Cubs vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-168) | PHI: (+142)

CHC: (-168) | PHI: (+142) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | PHI: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | PHI: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 1-1, 6.75 ERA vs Kyle Backhus (Phillies) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The probable starters are Matthew Boyd (1-1) for the Cubs and Kyle Backhus for the Phillies. Boyd has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Boyd's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Backhus did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Cubs vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (63.8%)

Cubs vs Phillies Moneyline

Chicago is a -168 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +142 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Phillies are -152 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +126.

Cubs vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Phillies game on April 22 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 2-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 13 of 23 chances this season.

In 23 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 11-12-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have lost all four of the games they have been the moneyline underdog this season.

Philadelphia has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +142 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 23 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-11-1).

The Phillies have put together a 4-19-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with 30 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .533. He's batting .326.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Hoerner has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .187 with a double, five home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks 159th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging in MLB.

Ian Happ is batting .244 with a .512 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Happ heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two home runs, seven walks and three RBIs.

Carson Kelly has been key for Chicago with 18 hits, an OBP of .420 plus a slugging percentage of .466.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has put up an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .536. Both lead the Phillies. He's batting .274.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Harper hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber's 18 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .217 while slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is currently 134th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Trea Turner has four doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .234.

Brandon Marsh is batting .276 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Cubs vs Phillies Head to Head

4/21/2026: 7-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/20/2026: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2026: 11-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/14/2026: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2026: 13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/11/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/10/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/26/2025: 10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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