Rangers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Pirates Game Info

Texas Rangers (12-11) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-10)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SportsNet PT+

Rangers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-108) | PIT: (-108)

TEX: (-108) | PIT: (-108) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-182) | PIT: -1.5 (+150)

TEX: +1.5 (-182) | PIT: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rangers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-1, 4.87 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 1-1, 2.38 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jack Leiter (1-1) against the Pirates and Braxton Ashcraft (1-1). Leiter and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Leiter's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates are 2-2-0 ATS in Ashcraft's four starts with a set spread. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for two Ashcraft starts this season -- they split the games.

Rangers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.1%)

Rangers vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -108 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Pirates Spread

Rangers vs Pirates Over/Under

Rangers versus Pirates, on April 22, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win five times (55.6%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 5-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 23 opportunities.

The Rangers are 14-9-0 against the spread in their 23 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have gone 4-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 4-6 (40%).

The Pirates have played in 23 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-10-0).

The Pirates are 14-9-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has 28 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .495. All three of those stats are best among Texas hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 24th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Corey Seager is hitting .203 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 147th, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Josh Jung has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Jake Burger has five home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has a team-best .538 slugging percentage. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is 29th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Brandon Lowe's 20 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He is 58th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up an on-base percentage of .409, a team-high for the Pirates.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .256 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers vs Pirates Head to Head

4/21/2026: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2025: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/21/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/20/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/21/2024: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/20/2024: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/19/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/23/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/22/2023: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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