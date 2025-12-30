Wild vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Wild vs Sharks Game Info

Minnesota Wild (24-10-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-17-3)

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-172) Sharks (+142) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks.

Prediction: Wild win (59.5%)

Wild vs Sharks Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +138 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -170.

Wild vs Sharks Over/Under

Wild versus Sharks on Dec. 31 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Wild vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Sharks reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-172) and San Jose as the underdog (+142) despite being the home team.

