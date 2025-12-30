FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Wild vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Wild vs Sharks Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (24-10-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-17-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-172)Sharks (+142)6.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Wild win (59.5%)

Wild vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +138 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -170.

Wild vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Wild versus Sharks on Dec. 31 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Wild vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Sharks reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-172) and San Jose as the underdog (+142) despite being the home team.

