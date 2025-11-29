NHL
Wild vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29
The Minnesota Wild versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Wild vs Sabres Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (14-7-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-11-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-142)
|Sabres (+118)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Wild win (56.3%)
Wild vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Wild are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Wild are +168 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -210.
Wild vs Sabres Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Wild-Sabres on Nov. 29, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Wild vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Wild, Buffalo is the underdog at +118, and Minnesota is -142 playing at home.