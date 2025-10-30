FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Wild vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wild vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Wild vs Penguins Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (3-5-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-172)Penguins (+142)6.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Wild win (57.4%)

Wild vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Penguins are -176 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +142.

Wild vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Wild-Penguins on Oct. 30 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Wild vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Penguins, Minnesota is the favorite at -172, and Pittsburgh is +142 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup