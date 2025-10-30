NHL
Wild vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30
The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Wild vs Penguins Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (3-5-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-172)
|Penguins (+142)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Wild win (57.4%)
Wild vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Penguins are -176 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +142.
Wild vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for Wild-Penguins on Oct. 30 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.
Wild vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Penguins, Minnesota is the favorite at -172, and Pittsburgh is +142 playing on the road.