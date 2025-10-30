Wild vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Wild vs Penguins Game Info

Minnesota Wild (3-5-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-2)

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-172) Penguins (+142) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (57.4%)

Wild vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Penguins are -176 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +142.

Wild vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for Wild-Penguins on Oct. 30 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Wild vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Penguins, Minnesota is the favorite at -172, and Pittsburgh is +142 playing on the road.

