Wild vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild take on the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Kraken Game Info

Minnesota Wild (44-21-12) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-33-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-265) Kraken (+215) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (69.9%)

Wild vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -118 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -104.

Wild vs Kraken Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Kraken matchup on April 7, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Wild vs Kraken Moneyline

Minnesota is a -265 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +215 underdog on the road.

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