NHL
Wild vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild take on the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Wild vs Kraken Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (44-21-12) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-33-11)
- Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-265)
|Kraken (+215)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (69.9%)
Wild vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -118 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -104.
Wild vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Kraken matchup on April 7, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.
Wild vs Kraken Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -265 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +215 underdog on the road.