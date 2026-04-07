Rays vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7
Odds updated as of 7:22 a.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Cubs Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (5-5) vs. Chicago Cubs (4-6)
- Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: Rays.TV and MARQ
Rays vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-136) | CHC: (+116)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Rays vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA vs Javier Assad (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The probable pitchers are Drew Rasmussen for the Rays and Javier Assad for the Cubs. Rasmussen has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rasmussen's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Assad and his team were 2-5-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Assad and his team fell in both of the two games he appeared in a season ago when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Rays vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (50.4%)
Rays vs Cubs Moneyline
- Chicago is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -136 favorite at home.
Rays vs Cubs Spread
- The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Cubs are -194 to cover, and the Rays are +160.
Rays vs Cubs Over/Under
- The over/under for Rays-Cubs on April 7 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.
Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!
Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Rays have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Tampa Bay has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -136.
- The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 10 opportunities.
- The Rays are 5-5-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Cubs have been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Chicago has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +116 or longer.
- The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total five times this season for a 5-5-0 record against the over/under.
- The Cubs have collected a 3-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 30% of the time).
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 17 hits and an OBP of .489, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .634. He's batting .415.
- Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Jonathan Aranda has two doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's batting .220 and slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 111th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.
- Chandler Simpson has 15 hits this season and has a slash line of .395/.439/.447.
- Simpson has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two walks.
- Junior Caminero has two home runs, three RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.
- Caminero enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Nico Hoerner has accumulated an on-base percentage of .419 and a slugging percentage of .424. Both lead the Cubs. He's batting .273.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 58th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.
- Ian Happ leads his team with eight hits. He has a batting average of .200 while slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .289.
- His batting average ranks 134th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 35th in slugging.
- Matt Shaw is batting .222 with two home runs and a walk.
- Miguel Amaya is hitting .417 with a double, a home run and three walks.
Rays vs Cubs Head to Head
- 4/6/2026: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/14/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/13/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/12/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/13/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/12/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/11/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/31/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/30/2023: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/29/2023: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!