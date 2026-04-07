Rays vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:22 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Cubs Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (5-5) vs. Chicago Cubs (4-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and MARQ

Rays vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-136) | CHC: (+116)

TB: (-136) | CHC: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)

TB: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rays vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA vs Javier Assad (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Drew Rasmussen for the Rays and Javier Assad for the Cubs. Rasmussen has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rasmussen's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Assad and his team were 2-5-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Assad and his team fell in both of the two games he appeared in a season ago when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (50.4%)

Rays vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -136 favorite at home.

Rays vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Cubs are -194 to cover, and the Rays are +160.

Rays vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Cubs on April 7 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Rays have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -136.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 10 opportunities.

The Rays are 5-5-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +116 or longer.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total five times this season for a 5-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have collected a 3-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 30% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 17 hits and an OBP of .489, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .634. He's batting .415.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 12th in slugging.

Diaz has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has two doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's batting .220 and slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying players, he is 111th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Chandler Simpson has 15 hits this season and has a slash line of .395/.439/.447.

Simpson has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two walks.

Junior Caminero has two home runs, three RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Caminero enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has accumulated an on-base percentage of .419 and a slugging percentage of .424. Both lead the Cubs. He's batting .273.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 58th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ leads his team with eight hits. He has a batting average of .200 while slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .289.

His batting average ranks 134th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 35th in slugging.

Matt Shaw is batting .222 with two home runs and a walk.

Miguel Amaya is hitting .417 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Rays vs Cubs Head to Head

4/6/2026: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/14/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/12/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/13/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/31/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/30/2023: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/29/2023: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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