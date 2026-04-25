White Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

White Sox vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago White Sox (10-15) vs. Washington Nationals (11-15)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Nationals.TV

White Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-136) | WSH: (+116)

CHW: (-136) | WSH: (+116) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182)

CHW: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

White Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 1-1, 3.86 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-3, 6.00 ERA

The White Sox will give the ball to Noah Schultz (1-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-3, 6.00 ERA). Schultz has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Schultz has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Irvin starts, the Nationals are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

White Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (56%)

White Sox vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for White Sox vs. Nationals reveal Chicago as the favorite (-136) and Washington as the underdog (+116) on the road.

White Sox vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Chicago is +150 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for White Sox-Nationals on April 25, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

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White Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season while listed as the odds-on favorite.

Chicago has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -136.

The White Sox's games have gone over the total in 15 of their 24 opportunities.

In 24 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 11-13-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have put together an 11-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44% of those games).

Washington has gone 10-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (47.6%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 26 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-7-1).

The Nationals have covered 57.7% of their games this season, going 15-11-0 ATS.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami leads Chicago in OBP (.394) and total hits (22) this season. He's batting .253 batting average while slugging .598.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 75th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Murakami hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with six home runs, 10 walks and 12 RBIs.

Miguel Vargas is batting .195 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 158th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging in the majors.

Vargas takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three home runs, seven walks and five RBIs.

Colson Montgomery has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .528 this season.

Montgomery has recorded at least one base hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with three doubles, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .356, fueled by six extra-base hits.

Meidroth has safely hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with two doubles and six walks.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood is leading the Nationals with 26 hits. He's batting .255 and slugging .608 with an on-base percentage of .402.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 14th and he is fourth in slugging.

Wood takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three home runs, seven walks and three RBIs.

C.J. Abrams' .413 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .562.

His batting average ranks 30th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 15th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has put up a slugging percentage of .448, a team-best for the Nationals.

Luis Garcia has four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .244.

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