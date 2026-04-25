NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 25

The New York Knicks versus the Atlanta Hawks is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Check out our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.62% win probability)

Pistons (59.62% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-2.5)

Pistons (-2.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Pistons -142, Magic +120

Pistons -142, Magic +120 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, NBC Sports

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (57.16% win probability)

Thunder (57.16% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9.5)

Thunder (-9.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Thunder -450, Suns +350

Thunder -450, Suns +350 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (50.21% win probability)

Knicks (50.21% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-1.5)

Knicks (-1.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Knicks -130, Hawks +110

Knicks -130, Hawks +110 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (55.73% win probability)

Timberwolves (55.73% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-1.5)

Nuggets (-1.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -122, Timberwolves +104

Nuggets -122, Timberwolves +104 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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