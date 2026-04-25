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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 25

The New York Knicks versus the Atlanta Hawks is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Check out our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.62% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-2.5)
  • Total: 213.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -142, Magic +120
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock, NBC Sports

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (57.16% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-9.5)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -450, Suns +350
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (50.21% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-1.5)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -130, Hawks +110
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (55.73% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-1.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -122, Timberwolves +104
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

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