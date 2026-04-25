NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 25
The New York Knicks versus the Atlanta Hawks is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.
Check out our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.62% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-2.5)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -142, Magic +120
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, NBC Sports
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (57.16% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-9.5)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -450, Suns +350
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (50.21% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-1.5)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -130, Hawks +110
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (55.73% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-1.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -122, Timberwolves +104
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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