Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Cardinals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (11-15) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-10)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | STL: (+130)

SEA: (-154) | STL: (+130) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137)

SEA: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mariners vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 1-2, 2.25 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 0-1, 3.67 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (1-2) for the Mariners and Matthew Liberatore (0-1) for the Cardinals. Woo and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. The Cardinals have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Liberatore's five starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 4-1 record in Liberatore's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (58.6%)

Mariners vs Cardinals Moneyline

Seattle is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +130 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Cardinals Spread

The Mariners are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +114 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -137.

Mariners vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Mariners-Cardinals contest on April 25 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of their 26 opportunities.

The Mariners are 9-17-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 12 of the 21 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).

St. Louis is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 24 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-10-1).

The Cardinals have a 13-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 27 hits and an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .419. He's batting .290.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Arozarena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Cole Young is batting .233 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .344 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 116th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Cal Raleigh has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .198/.281/.386.

Raleigh heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Luke Raley has five home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .292 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up 26 hits with a .607 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Cardinals. He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is fifth in slugging.

Alec Burleson is hitting .278 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 57th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera a has .387 on-base percentage to lead the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt has two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .218.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!