Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
MLB action on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Guardians Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (10-14) vs. Cleveland Guardians (14-12)
- Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026
- Time: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SN1, and CleGuardians.TV
Blue Jays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | CLE: (+116)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Blue Jays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 2.86 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-0, 3.20 ERA
The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.20 ERA). Gausman and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Guardians have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Cantillo's five starts that had a set spread. The Guardians won each of Cantillo's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (62.1%)
Blue Jays vs Guardians Moneyline
- Toronto is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +116 underdog on the road.
Blue Jays vs Guardians Spread
- The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Guardians are -192 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +158.
Blue Jays vs Guardians Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Guardians on April 25, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
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Blue Jays vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those games.
- Toronto has a record of 5-6 when favored by -134 or more this year.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 24 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 24 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 8-16-0 against the spread.
- The Guardians have won eight of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (53.3%).
- Cleveland has a record of 4-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (44.4%).
- The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-13-0 record against the over/under.
- The Guardians have a 15-11-0 record ATS this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 30 hits and an OBP of .427, both of which lead Toronto hitters this season. He has a .337 batting average and a slugging percentage of .461.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Andres Gimenez is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .297.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging in the major leagues.
- Ernie Clement has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .327 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- Clement enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .364 with six doubles and two RBIs.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .263 with a .333 OBP and seven RBI for Toronto this season.
- Varsho enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with .
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has put up a slugging percentage of .479, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .234 with an on-base percentage of .363.
- Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 115th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.
- Chase DeLauter leads his team with 19 hits. He has a batting average of .235 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- He ranks 114th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Brayan Rocchio has put up an on-base percentage of .367, a team-high for the Guardians.
- Steven Kwan leads his team with a .289 slugging percentage.
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