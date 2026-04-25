Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (10-14) vs. Cleveland Guardians (14-12)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SN1, and CleGuardians.TV

Blue Jays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | CLE: (+116)

TOR: (-134) | CLE: (+116) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 2.86 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-0, 3.20 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.20 ERA). Gausman and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Guardians have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Cantillo's five starts that had a set spread. The Guardians won each of Cantillo's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (62.1%)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Moneyline

Toronto is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +116 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Guardians are -192 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +158.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Guardians on April 25, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 5-6 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 24 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 8-16-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won eight of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (53.3%).

Cleveland has a record of 4-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (44.4%).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-13-0 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 15-11-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 30 hits and an OBP of .427, both of which lead Toronto hitters this season. He has a .337 batting average and a slugging percentage of .461.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .327 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Clement enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .364 with six doubles and two RBIs.

Daulton Varsho is batting .263 with a .333 OBP and seven RBI for Toronto this season.

Varsho enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with .

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up a slugging percentage of .479, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .234 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 115th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Ramirez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Chase DeLauter leads his team with 19 hits. He has a batting average of .235 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brayan Rocchio has put up an on-base percentage of .367, a team-high for the Guardians.

Steven Kwan leads his team with a .289 slugging percentage.

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