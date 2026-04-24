White Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Chicago White Sox play the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
White Sox vs Nationals Game Info
- Chicago White Sox (10-15) vs. Washington Nationals (11-15)
- Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and Nationals.TV
White Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHW: (-122) | WSH: (+104)
- Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+168) | WSH: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
White Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryan Hudson (White Sox) - 0-0, 1.69 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-3, 9.15 ERA
The White Sox will give the nod to Bryan Hudson and the Nationals will turn to Miles Mikolas (0-3, 9.15 ERA). Hudson did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Hudson did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Nationals have failed to cover all of the three games Mikolas has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for three Mikolas starts this season -- they lost every game.
White Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: White Sox win (56.2%)
White Sox vs Nationals Moneyline
- Washington is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -122 favorite at home.
White Sox vs Nationals Spread
- The White Sox are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+168 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -205 to cover.
White Sox vs Nationals Over/Under
- White Sox versus Nationals on April 24 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
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White Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The White Sox have yet to play a game this season while listed as the odds-on favorite.
- Oddsmakers have given Chicago the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -122 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 24 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The White Sox are 11-13-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Nationals are 11-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44% of those games).
- Washington has a record of 10-13 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (43.5%).
- The Nationals have played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-7-1).
- The Nationals have a 15-11-0 record against the spread this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Munetaka Murakami has 22 hits and an OBP of .394, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .253 batting average and a slugging percentage of .598.
- He is 77th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Murakami hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with six home runs, 10 walks and 12 RBIs.
- Miguel Vargas is batting .195 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .336.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 157th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.
- Vargas heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three home runs, seven walks and five RBIs.
- Colson Montgomery has 21 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.333/.528.
- Montgomery enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with three doubles, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.
- Chase Meidroth leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.356) thanks to six extra-base hits.
- Meidroth enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with two doubles and six walks.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood has put up 26 hits, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .255 and slugging .608 with an on-base percentage of .402.
- Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 74th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Wood enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three home runs, seven walks and three RBIs.
- C.J. Abrams has a .413 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .562.
- He is currently 29th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Daylen Lile has racked up a slugging percentage of .448, a team-best for the Nationals.
- Luis Garcia is batting .244 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
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