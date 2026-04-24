White Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Chicago White Sox play the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

White Sox vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago White Sox (10-15) vs. Washington Nationals (11-15)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Nationals.TV

White Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-122) | WSH: (+104)

CHW: (-122) | WSH: (+104) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+168) | WSH: +1.5 (-205)

CHW: -1.5 (+168) | WSH: +1.5 (-205) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

White Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Hudson (White Sox) - 0-0, 1.69 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-3, 9.15 ERA

The White Sox will give the nod to Bryan Hudson and the Nationals will turn to Miles Mikolas (0-3, 9.15 ERA). Hudson did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Hudson did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Nationals have failed to cover all of the three games Mikolas has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for three Mikolas starts this season -- they lost every game.

White Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (56.2%)

White Sox vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -122 favorite at home.

White Sox vs Nationals Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+168 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -205 to cover.

White Sox versus Nationals on April 24 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season while listed as the odds-on favorite.

Oddsmakers have given Chicago the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -122 moneyline listed for this contest.

The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 24 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The White Sox are 11-13-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 11-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44% of those games).

Washington has a record of 10-13 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (43.5%).

The Nationals have played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-7-1).

The Nationals have a 15-11-0 record against the spread this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has 22 hits and an OBP of .394, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .253 batting average and a slugging percentage of .598.

He is 77th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Murakami hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with six home runs, 10 walks and 12 RBIs.

Miguel Vargas is batting .195 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying batters, he is 157th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Vargas heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three home runs, seven walks and five RBIs.

Colson Montgomery has 21 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.333/.528.

Montgomery enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with three doubles, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.356) thanks to six extra-base hits.

Meidroth enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with two doubles and six walks.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up 26 hits, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .255 and slugging .608 with an on-base percentage of .402.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 74th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Wood enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three home runs, seven walks and three RBIs.

C.J. Abrams has a .413 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .562.

He is currently 29th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Daylen Lile has racked up a slugging percentage of .448, a team-best for the Nationals.

Luis Garcia is batting .244 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

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