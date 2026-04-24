Magic vs. Pistons NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 25

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: Peacock and NBC Sports

The Detroit Pistons are slight 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on Saturday, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has a point total of 213.5.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2.5 213.5 -138 +118

Magic vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (59.6%)

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a game 44 times this season (44-35-2).

The Magic are 37-45-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 40 times.

The Magic have hit the over 54.9% of the time this year (45 of 82 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 games on the road.

The Pistons have gone over the over/under in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%). They've fared the same on the road, eclipsing the total in 20 of 41 matchups (48.8%).

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (20-22-0) than away (17-23-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (57.1%, 24 of 42) than on the road (52.5%, 21 of 40).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.5 points, 2 assists and 10.5 boards.

Ausar Thompson averages 9.9 points, 5.7 boards and 3.1 assists.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.2 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 45.6% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.2 points, 8.4 boards and 5.2 assists. He is also sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Desmond Bane averages 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 51.2% of his shots from the field.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 15 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Magic receive 13.8 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

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