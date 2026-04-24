Hawks vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 25

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The New York Knicks are slight 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Saturday, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Hawks lead the series 2-1. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1.5 214.5 -124 +106

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (50.2%)

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 42 times in 82 games with a set spread.

In the Hawks' 82 games this year, they have 44 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 37 times this season.

Hawks games this season have gone over the total in 41 of 82 opportunities (50%).

At home, New York owns a better record against the spread (27-13-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-26-1).

The Knicks have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (47.5%) than road games (42.9%).

This year, Atlanta is 21-20-0 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). Away, it is 23-18-0 ATS (.561).

Hawks games have finished above the over/under less often at home (17 times out of 41) than away (24 of 41) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 3.3 boards and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 boards and 3 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 22.5 points, 10.3 boards and 7.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 treys (sixth in NBA).

The Hawks are receiving 11.9 points, 6.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 7.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. He is draining 48% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

CJ McCollum averages 18.7 points, 3.3 boards and 3.9 assists. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

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