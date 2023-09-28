Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

Thursday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-280) | Middle Tennessee: (+225)

Western Kentucky: (-280) | Middle Tennessee: (+225) Spread: Western Kentucky: -7 (-105) | Middle Tennessee: +7 (-115)

Western Kentucky: -7 (-105) | Middle Tennessee: +7 (-115) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has won twice against the spread this year.

Western Kentucky has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7-point favorite or greater this year.

Western Kentucky has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread this year.

As a 7-point underdog or greater, Middle Tennessee has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

Two Middle Tennessee games (of four) have hit the over this season.

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hilltoppers win (81.7%)

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread

Middle Tennessee is an underdog by seven points against Western Kentucky. Middle Tennessee is -115 to cover the spread, and Western Kentucky is -105.

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under

The over/under for the Western Kentucky versus Middle Tennessee matchup on September 28 has been set at 60.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Middle Tennessee-Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee is the underdog at +225, and Western Kentucky is -280.

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Western Kentucky 31.8 57 34 111 64.5 2 4 Middle Tennessee 21 110 31 102 50.0 1 4

Bet $5 on Hilltoppers vs. Blue Raiders and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee analysis on FanDuel Research.