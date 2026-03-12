North Carolina Central vs Maryland-Eastern Shore College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed North Carolina Central Eagles (12-17, 8-6 MEAC) will meet the No. 6 seed Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-22, 5-9 MEAC) in the MEAC tournament Thursday at Norfolk Scope Arena, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina Central win (53.8%)

Before placing a wager on Thursday's North Carolina Central-Maryland-Eastern Shore spread (North Carolina Central -1.5) or over/under (132.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina Central has put together a 12-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread this year.

Maryland-Eastern Shore covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than North Carolina Central covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (44.4%).

The Eagles have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered three times in nine games at home, and they've covered nine times in 16 games when playing on the road.

The Hawks have performed better against the spread on the road (10-10-0) than at home (3-5-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference action, North Carolina Central is 6-8-0 this year.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's MEAC record against the spread is 5-9-0.

North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina Central has been victorious in six of the eight contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Eagles have a win-loss record of 6-2 when favored by -114 or better by bookmakers this year.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. Maryland-Eastern Shore has gone 4-11 in those games.

The Hawks are 4-11 (winning just 26.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Carolina Central has a 53.3% chance of walking away with the win.

North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina Central's -122 scoring differential (outscored by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.2 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while allowing 76.4 per contest (243rd in college basketball).

Gage Lattimore's team-leading 17.2 points per game ranks 142nd in college basketball.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has been outscored by 6.4 points per game (posting 64.0 points per game, 358th in college basketball, while conceding 70.4 per contest, 82nd in college basketball) and has a -198 scoring differential.

Zion Obanla is ranked 1033rd in the country with a team-leading 10.4 points per game.

The 28.8 rebounds per game the Eagles average rank 324th in the country, and are 5.7 fewer than the 34.5 their opponents record per contest.

Khouri Carvey's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Eagles and rank 244th in college basketball action.

The 29.8 rebounds per game the Hawks accumulate rank 290th in the country. Their opponents grab 29.3.

Obanla leads the Hawks with 5.8 rebounds per game (326th in college basketball).

North Carolina Central averages 91.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (312th in college basketball), and allows 97.2 points per 100 possessions (237th in college basketball).

The Hawks average 86.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (353rd in college basketball), and concede 94.7 points per 100 possessions (166th in college basketball).

