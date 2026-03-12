Duke vs Florida State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 8 seed Florida State Seminoles (18-14, 10-8 ACC) will play in the ACC tournament against the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (29-2, 17-1 ACC) on Thursday at Spectrum Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Florida State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Duke vs. Florida State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (88.2%)

Duke is an 18.5-point favorite over Florida State on Thursday and the over/under has been set at 153.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Duke vs. Florida State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida State has compiled a 19-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils have done a better job covering the spread on the road (8-3-0) than they have in home games (6-9-0).

The Seminoles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .588 (10-7-0). Away, it is .727 (8-3-0).

Duke has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Florida State is 13-6-0 against the spread in ACC action this year.

Duke vs. Florida State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with 22 wins in the 24 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -2500 or better on the moneyline.

Florida State has won 26.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-11).

The Seminoles have played as a moneyline underdog of +1100 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 96.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Duke vs. Florida State Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke has a +634 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.4 points per game. It is putting up 82.9 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and is allowing 62.5 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

Cameron Boozer's 22.7 points per game lead Duke and are seventh in the country.

Florida State is outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game, with a +81 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.4 points per game (80th in college basketball) and allows 77.9 per outing (293rd in college basketball).

Robert McCray is 215th in college basketball with a team-high 16.1 points per game.

The Blue Devils rank ninth in the country at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 10.6 more than the 26.6 their opponents average.

Boozer tops the Blue Devils with 10.2 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball play).

The Seminoles rank 150th in college basketball at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 fewer than the 34.6 their opponents average.

Lajae Jones paces the Seminoles with 5.8 rebounds per game (326th in college basketball).

Duke puts up 109.0 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while giving up 82.1 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Seminoles rank 168th in college basketball with 98.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 174th defensively with 95.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

