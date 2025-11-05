West Virginia vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers play the Colorado Buffaloes.

West Virginia vs Colorado Odds & Spread

Moneyline: West Virginia: (-205) | Colorado: (+172)

West Virginia: (-205) | Colorado: (+172) Spread: West Virginia: -6.5 (-104) | Colorado: +6.5 (-118)

West Virginia: -6.5 (-104) | Colorado: +6.5 (-118) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

West Virginia vs Colorado Betting Trends

West Virginia's record against the spread is 5-4-0.

West Virginia has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, four of West Virginia's nine games have gone over the point total.

Colorado is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

Colorado has one win ATS (1-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of nine Colorado games so far this season, four have hit the over.

West Virginia vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mountaineers win (81.5%)

West Virginia vs Colorado Point Spread

Colorado is an underdog by 6.5 points versus West Virginia. Colorado is -118 to cover the spread, and West Virginia is -104.

West Virginia vs Colorado Over/Under

The over/under for West Virginia-Colorado on Nov. 8 is 54.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

West Virginia vs Colorado Moneyline

West Virginia is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +172 underdog.

West Virginia vs. Colorado Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games West Virginia 23.2 95 30.4 116 51.9 9 Colorado 22 102 30.1 112 49.8 9

West Virginia vs. Colorado Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

