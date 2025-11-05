West Virginia vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers play the Colorado Buffaloes.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
West Virginia vs Colorado Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: West Virginia: (-205) | Colorado: (+172)
- Spread: West Virginia: -6.5 (-104) | Colorado: +6.5 (-118)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
West Virginia vs Colorado Betting Trends
- West Virginia's record against the spread is 5-4-0.
- West Virginia has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This season, four of West Virginia's nine games have gone over the point total.
- Colorado is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Colorado has one win ATS (1-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of nine Colorado games so far this season, four have hit the over.
West Virginia vs Colorado Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mountaineers win (81.5%)
West Virginia vs Colorado Point Spread
Colorado is an underdog by 6.5 points versus West Virginia. Colorado is -118 to cover the spread, and West Virginia is -104.
West Virginia vs Colorado Over/Under
The over/under for West Virginia-Colorado on Nov. 8 is 54.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
West Virginia vs Colorado Moneyline
West Virginia is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +172 underdog.
West Virginia vs. Colorado Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|West Virginia
|23.2
|95
|30.4
|116
|51.9
|9
|Colorado
|22
|102
|30.1
|112
|49.8
|9
West Virginia vs. Colorado Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth West Virginia vs. Colorado analysis on FanDuel Research.