2 Best Bets and Player Props for Thunder vs. Knicks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Knicks vs. Thunder Props and Best Bets

Both of these teams are on the second leg of a back to back, and that pushes me toward the Knicks.

Moneyline New York Knicks Mar 5 12:10am UTC

The Thunder defense is elite in just about every split, but they're not quite as potent on zero days rest. In that split this season, OKC is giving up 115.9 points per game, well above their season-long average of 107.9 points. OKC has played 10 games on zero days rest, and they're 3-7 in those 10 games.

This game also falls into what's been a hectic stretch for the Thunder, with today's game being their sixth game over the past nine days.

It's not all about the Thunder, though, as the Knicks' offense has been good on zero days rest, averaging 118.0 points per night in the split. New York is 6-4 overall on zero days rest this season. They're also 7-2 across their previous nine home games.

It's never easy to pick against the Thunder, but that's where I fall tonight

Mikal Bridges is having a good shooting season, and OKC is a good matchup for him to keep it going.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Mikal Bridges -128

Bridges is making 38.7% of his three-point tries this campaign, his best three-point clip since 2020-21. He's hitting an average of 2.1 triples per game, the second-most of his career.

As good as the Thunder are on defense, they allow a lot of three-point shots. For the season, Oklahoma City is permitting the sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (43.9%). Over the last 15 games, OKC is letting up the eighth-most made threes per game to power forwards (2.9) and the eighth-most made treys per night to shooting guards (3.5).

Facing a defense that gives up a lot of three-point attempts and shooting it well from downtown, Bridges can nail at least two threes.

