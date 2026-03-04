3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 3/4/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Props for Today

Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers

Yesterday I backed the San Antonio Spurs to come out hot against the Philadelphia 76ers because I thought the Spurs might be a little more locked in after a lopsided loss in their previous game.

After San Antonio mauled Philly last night, that same motivation angle can now apply to the Sixers, and along that line of thinking, I like Tyrese Maxey to go over his first-quarter points prop.

Tyrese Maxey - 1st Qtr Points Tyrese Maxey Over Mar 5 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Maxey usually plays the entire first quarter, doing so in four of the last five games. In the one exception, he logged 10 first-quarter minutes. In short, minutes shouldn't be an issue.

The matchup with the Utah Jazz helps, too. Not only does Utah rank dead last in defensive rating this campaign, the Jazz surrender the league's highest three-point attempt rate (45.6%) -- something that plays right into Maxey's hands as Maxey takes an average of 8.9 triples per night.

Utah is also last in first-quarter defensive rating.

All in all, I think the stars align for Maxey to have a big opening stanza.

Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have been bad against centers lately, and Donovan Clingan can take advantage.

To Score 15+ Points To Score 15+ Points Donovan Clingan +114 View more odds in Sportsbook

With Zach Edey (injured) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (traded) not in the mix, Memphis has permitted the sixth-most points per game to centers over the last 30 games (23.2).

This is also the second night of a back to back for Memphis, and they're giving up a whopping 122.8 points per game on zero days rest -- up from their overall average of 117.7 points per game allowed.

Clingan is averaging 15.2 points per game over his past nine contests, going for at least 15 points in six of the nine games. In a friendly matchup tonight, Clingan can net at least 15 points.

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins has been one of the few bright spots in a bad Milwaukee Bucks season, and this matchup with the Atlanta Hawks has shootout potential (232.5-point total). But I like the under on Rollins' points prop.

Ryan Rollins - Points Ryan Rollins Under Mar 5 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After scoring 18.6 points per game in October, Rollins' monthly scoring output dropped each of the next three months, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo returning last game, Rollins appears to have lost his starting role as he logged just 24 minutes off the bench -- scoring five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

For the season, Rollins is scoring just 14.5 points per 36 minutes with Giannis on the floor, per Fantasy Labs' on/off tool, and he'll likely have a tough time hitting 36 minutes if he's coming off the bench.

So not only is Rollins looking at fewer minutes, the return of Giannis means less shots for all the other Bucks.

The game's high total is a reason for pause, but I'm backing the under on Rollins' scoring tonight.

