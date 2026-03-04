Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 10 seed Georgia Southern Eagles (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) head into the Sun Belt tournament against the No. 11 seed Old Dominion Monarchs (12-20, 7-11 Sun Belt) on Wednesday at Pensacola Bay Center, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia Southern win (50.6%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's Georgia Southern-Old Dominion spread (Georgia Southern -2.5) or over/under (158.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has put together a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Old Dominion has put together a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Old Dominion is 12-8 against the spread compared to the 5-8 ATS record Georgia Southern racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Eagles have done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-7-0) than they have in home games (5-7-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Monarchs have a better winning percentage at home (.583, 7-5-0 record) than on the road (.500, 9-9-0).

Georgia Southern has six wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Old Dominion's Sun Belt record against the spread is 11-8-0.

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia Southern has won in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Eagles have a win-loss record of 8-4 when favored by -140 or better by bookmakers this year.

Old Dominion has been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. Old Dominion has gone 5-17 in those games.

The Monarchs are 5-15 (winning just 25% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia Southern has a 58.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia Southern put up 74.2 points per game and gave up 75.9 last season, ranking them 162nd in the country on offense and 292nd defensively.

At 32.9 rebounds per game and 33.5 rebounds conceded, Georgia Southern was 127th and 310th in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season Georgia Southern was ranked 174th in the country in assists with 13.6 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Georgia Southern was 327th in the nation in committing them (13 per game) last season. It was 100th in forcing them (12.1 per game).

With 67.9 points per game on offense, Old Dominion was 321st in the nation last season. On defense, it ceded 71.5 points per contest, which ranked 160th in college basketball.

Old Dominion was 53rd in the country with 34.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 270th with 32.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Old Dominion didn't produce many assists last year, ranking eighth-worst in college basketball with 10.5 assists per contest.

Old Dominion averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 9.7 turnovers per contest (322nd-ranked).

