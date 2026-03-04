LIU vs Chicago State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Long Island Sharks (21-10, 15-3 NEC) and the No. 8 seed Chicago State Cougars (7-24, 5-13 NEC) meet in the NEC tournament Wednesday at Steinberg Wellness Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

LIU vs. Chicago State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Steinberg Wellness Center

LIU vs. Chicago State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: LIU win (87.2%)

Before making an informed wager on LIU-Chicago State matchup (in which LIU is an 11.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 139.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

LIU vs. Chicago State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

LIU has compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago State has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

LIU covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Chicago State covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (41.7%).

The Sharks have a better record against the spread at home (7-5-0) than they do in away games (8-10-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Cougars have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 6-4-0 record) than away (.400, 8-12-0).

LIU is 7-11-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Chicago State is 8-10-0 against the spread in NEC play this season.

LIU vs. Chicago State: Moneyline Betting Stats

LIU has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 19 times (86.4%) in those games.

The Sharks have been listed as a favorite of -1000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Chicago State has been the moneyline underdog 26 total times this season. Chicago State has finished 5-21 in those games.

The Cougars are 1-8 (winning just 11.1% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +610 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that LIU has a 90.9% chance of pulling out a win.

LIU vs. Chicago State Head-to-Head Comparison

LIU's +80 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.1 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per outing (114th in college basketball).

Jamal Fuller's 16.6 points per game lead LIU and rank 175th in the country.

Chicago State has a -325 scoring differential, falling short by 10.5 points per game. It is putting up 65.5 points per game, 351st in college basketball, and is giving up 76 per outing to rank 239th in college basketball.

CJ Ray is ranked 465th in the nation with a team-high 13.6 points per game.

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Sharks average rank 159th in the nation, and are 2.7 more than the 29.6 their opponents record per outing.

Greg Gordon tops the Sharks with 5.6 rebounds per game (385th in college basketball action).

The 27 rebounds per game the Cougars accumulate rank 356th in college basketball, 5.7 fewer than the 32.7 their opponents collect.

Ray's 4.8 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 679th in the country.

LIU's 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 251st in college basketball, and the 91.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 79th in college basketball.

The Cougars rank 346th in college basketball with 87.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 331st defensively with 101.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

